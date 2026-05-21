Punjab civic body polls: Can provide EVMs in 2-3 days, EC tells HC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it can provide electronic voting machines (EVMs) from Rajasthan within 2-3 days for the May 26 elections of municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab.

After hearing arguments, the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry kept the matter for hearing tomorrow while asking the SEC counsel to clear their stand.

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During hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Ruchita Garg, an advocate and Mohali resident, challenging Punjab state election commission (SEC) decision to hold the elections by ballot paper instead of EVMs, the ECI came up with an affidavit blaming the SEC for the delay.

The requisition for the EVMs had to be made six months prior to the election as the term was ending in April 2026. The first request came at the end of January 2026. On February 11, the said request was accepted and a letter was written to the SEC as well as managing director, Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL), Bengaluru regarding allocating of the EVMs, the court was told by ECI counsel adding that on February 16 chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab, sought supply from the BEL and the same was approved on February 28, asking the SEC to collect it. However, the SEC failed to take further steps.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the ECI, the SEC again wrote to the Punjab CEO for the EVMs on March 25, and the same was forwarded by the CEO to BEL on March 27. On April 7, the BEL had responded asking for details of the trucks etc but the same were not properly followed up by the Punjab SEC, the ECI told the court adding that the delay, if any was on the part of the SEC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the ECI, the SEC again wrote to the Punjab CEO for the EVMs on March 25, and the same was forwarded by the CEO to BEL on March 27. On April 7, the BEL had responded asking for details of the trucks etc but the same were not properly followed up by the Punjab SEC, the ECI told the court adding that the delay, if any was on the part of the SEC. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ECI counsel said that in view of the extraordinary circumstances, the ECI can provide the requisite number of EVMs from the neighbouring state of Rajasthan which would reach within 2-3 days, provided the SEC provides the requisite officers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ECI counsel said that in view of the extraordinary circumstances, the ECI can provide the requisite number of EVMs from the neighbouring state of Rajasthan which would reach within 2-3 days, provided the SEC provides the requisite officers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Appearing for the Punjab government, state’s advocate general MS Bedi opposed the plea and said it was not maintainable. Referring to various judicial pronouncements, Bedi told the court that election is to take place in the next 5-6 days and there is no occasion for the court to interfere at this hour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Appearing for the Punjab government, state’s advocate general MS Bedi opposed the plea and said it was not maintainable. Referring to various judicial pronouncements, Bedi told the court that election is to take place in the next 5-6 days and there is no occasion for the court to interfere at this hour. {{/usCountry}}

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The petitioner’s counsels, on the other hand, alleged that the intent of the SEC, which is an independent body, apparently seems to be working on the directions of the Punjab government and there is an intentional delay to make a false ground that the EVMs are not available. They reiterated that there are still six days left, then there is no impediment in getting the EVMs and the elections should be held through EVMs.

After hearing arguments, the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry kept the matter for hearing tomorrow while asking the SEC counsel to clear their stand. On Tuesday, the SEC counsel had claimed that ballots were introduced for May 26 polls due to non-availability of EVMs as per the schedule finalised for the polls.

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