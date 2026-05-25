Punjab civic polls: Congress candidate’s son held in forged bail papers case

The son of a Congress candidate Sadhu Ram, who is contesting from ward number 17 in Dhuri, was arrested for allegedly submitting forged documents to secure bail of certain individuals.

An FIR was registered against the leader's son in 2025 under charges of fraud, forgery, criminal conspiracy for allegedly presenting forged documents to obtain bail for certain persons. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dhuri deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurpreet Singh said Raj Kumar, 30, has been booked in 2025 in connection with the case. “An FIR was registered against him in 2025 under charges of fraud, forgery, criminal conspiracy for allegedly presenting forged documents to obtain bail for certain persons,” the DSP said while confirming his arrest.

Terming the action as political vendetta, Sadhu Ram accompanied by former MLA Dalvir Goldy staged a protest outside Dhuri sadar police station.

“My son was forcibly picked up by the police from residence at around 8pm. The police action is an attempt by the ruling party to disrupt my campaign just ahead of polls,” Sadhu Ram alleged.

AAP leader and chairman of small-scale industries Dalvir Dhillon dismissed the allegations and said, “They know they are going to lose and are thus manufacturing controversy and conspiracy.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}