Punjab Civil Medical Services Association : Docs in Aam Aadmi Clinics should be hired through proper channel

Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) on Friday welcomed any step towards expansion of public healthcare setups in the state, including the Aam Aadmi Clinics, but demanded that recruitment of doctors in these clinics should be through regular channel only.

In a statement, PCMSA state president Dr Anil Sarin said the association understands that the recruitment process for the AACs is still under process and the deputations are just ad hoc/temporary arrangements.

“We don’t really have major concerns regarding it as far as it is for a few days only. It is expected that as soon as the recruitment process is over and the selected candidates join, the PCMS doctors will rejoin their regular place of postings. However, if these deputations exceed the expected time frame, PCMSA will take up the matter with the higher authorities, as the healthcare services at their regular place of postings may suffer,” he added.

The PCMSA said providing services at Aam Aadmi Clinics by deputing the regular staff from the existing healthcare facilities will actually be counterproductive in the long run.

