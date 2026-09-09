Punjab: Cleanliness campaign 2.0 extended till September 12

Punjab local government minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday announced the extension of the state-wide ‘Cleanliness Campaign 2.0’ till September 12.

he special cleanliness drive launched on August 29 covers all 166 ULBs, including 14 municipal corporations (MC’s) and 152 municipal councils and nagar panchayats. (HT File)

He also announced four mega Saturday cleanliness drives to institutionalise citizen participation across all 166 urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state.

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The special cleanliness drive launched on August 29 covers all 166 ULBs, including 14 municipal corporations (MC’s) and 152 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

Addressing a press conference at Municipal Bhawan in Chandigarh, Bains said the campaign so far has received 6,459 complaints from citizens through the M-Seva app, of which 5,407, (over 83%), had been resolved on the ground.

“Following a massive surge in citizen participation and an influx of complaints through the M-Seva app on the last day, the Bhagwant Mann government decided to extend the campaign till September 12,” he added.

He added that mega cleanliness drives will be organised over the next four Saturdays, beginning September 12, in collaboration with NGOs, market associations, youth clubs, religious organisations and resident welfare associations (RWAs).

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{{^usCountry}} He appealed to every citizen to spare just two to three hours on Saturday morning and join in cleaning our parks, markets and neighbourhoods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He appealed to every citizen to spare just two to three hours on Saturday morning and join in cleaning our parks, markets and neighbourhoods. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the minister, the local government department rolled out a door-to-door garbage collection system across all cities to prevent the recurrence of garbage vulnerable points (GVPs). He urged citizens to retain waste at home until the collection vehicle arrives and warned that littering in public places would invite strict fines after the awareness phase.