Punjab CM anti-corruption line gets nearly 17k complaints in 4 years: VB

The Punjab government’s Chief Minister Anti-Corruption Action Line received 16,950 complaints in a little over four years, resulting in the arrest of 368 accused in 284 corruption cases, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Monday.

The anti-corruption helpline, launched by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on March 23, 2022, allows citizens to report corruption in government offices across Punjab via WhatsApp number 9501-200-200.

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The anti-corruption helpline, launched by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on March 23, 2022, allows citizens to report corruption in government offices across Punjab via WhatsApp number 9501-200-200.

Through the helpline, citizens can also share video or audio recordings of the bribe demands, following which the VB initiates legal action. The complaints can also be filed online at https://vigilancebureau.punjab.gov.in/complaint.php.

An official spokesman of the bureau said 10,951 complaints were related to other government departments and were forwarded to the respective departments for necessary action. Another 1,445 complaints were related to the Vigilance Bureau and were sent to the district Vigilance Bureau SSPs concerned for verification and further action.

After verification, the bureau registered 284 FIRs and arrested 368 accused in corruption cases, the spokesperson said.

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{{^usCountry}} He appealed to the public to continue using the platform to help make Punjab transparent and free from corruption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He appealed to the public to continue using the platform to help make Punjab transparent and free from corruption. {{/usCountry}}

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The spokesperson said the AI-based WhatsApp platform enabled citizens to file complaints round the clock, along with audio and video evidence of alleged demands for bribes.

He said the system helps ensure quick verification and timely action on complaints, reducing harassment of the public while improving transparency and accountability in government functioning.