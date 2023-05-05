Punjab: Mann, Kejriwal to inaugurate 80 more Aam Aadmi Clinics

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will dedicate 80 more Aam Aadmi Clinics to the people of state on Friday at an event in Ludhiana. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will dedicate 80 more Aam Aadmi Clinics to the people of state on Friday at an event in Ludhiana. (ANI file photo)

A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said with this, the number operational clinics offering free healthcare services would cross 580. In the first phase, 100 clinics were inaugurated, followed by 404 in the second phase.

“Aam Aadmi Clinic is the dream project of the chief minister, who is according top priority to it for the welfare of people,” he added.

The spokesperson said that equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, these clinics are providing world-class treatment and diagnostic facilities to the people for free.

So far, 25.63 lakh patients from across the state have benefitted from these clinics. Forty-one types of diagnostics tests are being offered at these clinics free of cost and till April 30, 1.78 lakh patients had undergone these tests.

He said these clinics have also helped the government in preparing a database of various diseases prevalent in the state and combating them effectively.

Reviewing preparations of the event, health minister Dr Balbir Singh said of these new clinics, eight will be in Ludhiana, 17 in Amritsar, 12 at Moga, five at Patiala, 11 at Sangrur and six each at Mohali and Nawanshahr among other places.