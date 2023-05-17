Punjab CM Mann says Jalandhar voters rejected opposition’s negative campaign

After his party won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday alleged that opposition parties ran a negative campaign, while AAP put up a positive agenda and sought votes on the basis of development.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a programme during the inauguration of the newly-constructed Inter State Bus terminal, near Urban Estate in Patiala on Tuesday. (PTI)

Mann was addressing a gathering in Patiala, where he launched a modern bus terminal spread over eight acres and built at a cost of nearly ₹60 crore.

The chief minister said the bus terminal will have 45 counters and shops and will handle 1,500 buses, while ramps have also been built for the physically challenged. Mann said that the newly constructed bus stand is equipped with ultra-modern facilities, including lifts for the people and the existing bus stand will be used for intra-city services from where electrical shuttle buses to various parts of the city will be introduced.

Mann, in his address, said that the voters in the Jalandhar Parliamentary segment voted in favour of Schools of Eminence, Aam Aadmi Clinics, unprecedented progress, the well-being of the people and others.

“AAP had sought votes in the name of development while our opponents ran a ‘negative’ campaign and sought votes in the name of caste and sects. People of Jalandhar had silenced opposition by giving thumping mandate in favour of the state government,” Mann said.

He said that even though the newly elected MP has not been sworn in, the state government has already chalked out a comprehensive blueprint for the holistic development of Jalandhar. Mann said he will be visiting Jalandhar tomorrow to fulfil promises made to people.

Training his guns on former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Mann said that the royal scion of Patiala never visited his home town. “After assuming charge of the office, I have visited the city more than Maharaja of Patiala did in his tenure as chief minister. This is the change for which people had elected pro-people and development-oriented AAP government,” he said.

Mann said tomorrow the council of ministers will meet at Jalandhar and the motive is to make sure that the benefits of the government schemes reach the doorsteps of people. “The government is leaving no stone unturned to give a major fillip to the development of the state and prosperity of its people.

Mann said that more such bus stands will be constructed across the state on the lines of Patiala. On the occasion cabinet ministers, Chetan Singh Jauramajra, Laljit Singh Bhullar and Dr Balbir Singh along with others were also present.