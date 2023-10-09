Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann challenges opposition leaders for open debate on November 1

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday challenged the opposition for an open debate on the issues pertaining to the state on November 1. In his challenge to Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Mann said that the ‘hands and souls; of these leaders are ;drenched with blood of state’ as they have betrayed Punjab and its people. "The people of the state can never forgive these leaders for their sins against Punjab", Mann said in a statement. The chief minister asked the mentioned leaders to prepare well for the proposed debate on Punjab Day where Mann said he will expose them ‘badly for their misdeeds’.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said said he will speak only the truth so he needs no paper for help and he will participate in debate without any paper.(ANI file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The debate will be centred around who and how Punjab has been looted till now, nepotism (bhai-bhatija, saala-jeeja), favouritism, toll plazas, youth, agriculture, trade-shopkeepers, Gurbani, river waters and others. These leaders have deceived Punjab on all these issues for which they are answerable to the people of state", Mann said, challenging the opposition leaders to participate in this open debate before Punjabis and media.

“These leaders have ample of time to prepare for this debate adding that they can make as many notes as they want defend themselves”, he added. However, the chief minister said he will speak only the truth so he needs no paper for help and he will participate in debate without any paper. Mann asked the leaders to do as much cramming as they want because ultimately he will uncover all their misdeeds during debate on November 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON