Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for ₹2,600 cr plant
Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Friday handed over land allotment letter to Tata Group for setting up its scrap-based steel plant, at an investment of ₹2,600 crore, in Ludhiana.
During a meeting with the delegation led by Global CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel Limited, TV Narendran, on Friday, the CM said, “We are committed to making Punjab the front runner in the industrial sector and this maiden investment by Tata Group in the state is a step forward in this direction.”
Welcoming the Tata group to the state, CM Mann said the state government will extend full support and cooperation to Tata Group for setting up and operationalising the plant.
The CM said the youth of the state will be immensely benefited by this project as it will open new employment opportunities for them.
He said Tata Group will invest around ₹2,600 crore in the first phase of the project, which will be located in Ludhiana, adjacent the Hi-Tech Valley Industrial Park of the Punjab government.
Mann said that this is the first investment by the Tata Group in Punjab, adding that it will prove to be a milestone in propelling industrial growth in the state.
The CM also praised the team of Invest Punjab which facilitated Tata Steel management in their endeavour.
He said that this electric arc furnace-based plant will produce 0.75 MTPA finished steel adding that the raw material for the steel-making process is 100% scrap. Bhagwant Mann said that the plant will be spread over 115 acres of land adjacent to the state-of-the art Industrial Park developed by PSIEC. Tata Steel CEO and managing director TV Narendran thanked the government for its support and said that Punjab is an ideal location for electric arc furnace, given its proximity to the market and scrap generating auto hub.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
