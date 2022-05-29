Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 122 online portals; aims to reduce paperwork
chandigarh news

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 122 online portals; aims to reduce paperwork

An official spokesperson said that the launch of online portals by CM Bhagwant Mann will ensure delivery of services to public in real time, besides bringing more transparency in the official work
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 122 online portals; aims to reduce paperwork (Bhagwant Mann Twitter/ANI)
Published on May 29, 2022 01:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

To reduce paperwork and bring more transparency in the government’s functioning, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched 122 online portals, giving a big push to digitisation in various departments and aiming to make the delivery of services to public hassle-free.

The 122 online portals would function through 526 sewa kendras across the state.

According to an official spokesperson, the state government has been constantly working to promote digitisation, aimed to bring public services at the doorsteps of people and curtail down the traditional file system.

The official said that the move will ensure delivery of services to public in real time, besides bringing more transparency in the official work.

“Earlier, most of these services were provided in time consuming offline mode and now these services have been fully automated with computerised workflow and online status tracking,” he said.

The services related to departments of agriculture, local government, technical education and medical education and research, services like fertilizer and pesticides license of agriculture department, duplicate certificates from technical education board/PTU, bed and breakfast homestay scheme, farm tourism scheme, provisional registration, permanent registration, duplicate registration certificate, foreign registration transfer related to Punjab Medical Council, NOC for fire safety, title transfer/name change in sewerage connection or water connection related to local government, can now be availed directly through sewa kendras expeditiously.

Mann also directed the department of governance reforms to ensure inclusion of at least 100 more services under the ambit of sewa kendras and also make the citizen services applicable on m-sewa and Punjab government portals so that a citizen can apply for services without even physically visiting the sewa kendra, said the spokesperson.

