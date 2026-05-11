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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s cousin Gian Singh switches to BJP

In a symbolic blow to AAP leadership, chief minister’s cousin from Satoj village joined BJP citing disillusionment with AAP governance style.

Published on: May 11, 2026 05:41 pm IST
By Ravinder Vasudeva
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Gian Singh Mann, the first cousin of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chandigarh on Monday.

Gian Singh Mann being welcomed into the BJP by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

The induction took place at the state BJP headquarters in Sector 37, Chandigarh, in the presence of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar.

Gian Singh shares both maternal and paternal ties with the chief minister and belongs to their ancestral village of Satoj in Sangrur district.

The defection marks a complete reversal for Gian Singh, who was previously a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a key figure in his cousin’s local political machinery.

During Bhagwant Mann’s tenure as the member of Parliament from Sangrur between 2014 and 2022, Gian Singh was an active presence on the ground, later playing a proactive role in the campaigning efforts that led to the AAP’s landslide victory in the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravinder Vasudeva

Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s cousin Gian Singh switches to BJP
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s cousin Gian Singh switches to BJP
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