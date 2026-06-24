Punjab CM calls on sangat to oust ‘anti-panthic forces’

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday alleged that gurdwaras were under the control of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the sangat should get together to oust these “anti-panthic forces”.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during a Lok Milni rally at Mandi Kalan village in Bathinda’s Maur assembly segment on Tuesday. (X)

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Addressing a Lok Milni rally at Mandi Kalan village in Bathinda’s Maur assembly segment, Mann said, “I have the highest regard for the Akal Takht. I even skipped a function presided over by the President of India in Amritsar because I was to appear before the highest temporal seat of Sikhs. But those seated in the institute are functioning oddly.”

In his address, Mann also targeted the SAD leadership for launching a “Dharam Yudh Morcha” against him over the controversial video, claiming that the call for a movement against him was a “motivated decision by those themselves accused of sacrilege and abusing religious leaders”.

“The Akali leadership has abused the religious institutes and the remittances offered by devotees to meet their political goals. They used religious leaders to exonerate certain individuals accused of religious misconduct while punishing others,” the CM alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} “The SGPC elections have not been held for the last 14 years. I will ask the Centre to hold fresh polling and the SAD candidates will end up losing their security deposit as they have been exposed,” he remarked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The SGPC elections have not been held for the last 14 years. I will ask the Centre to hold fresh polling and the SAD candidates will end up losing their security deposit as they have been exposed,” he remarked. {{/usCountry}}

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On the occasion, Mann handed a cheque for ₹50 lakh to the Mandi Kalan panchayat. He said the AAP government ha rolled out several pro-people schemes and policies, including an enhanced canal irrigation system, adequate power supply, free cashless health insurance and financial grant to women.