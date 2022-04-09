Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab CM chairs first meeting of anti-gangster task force

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann reiterated his government’s firm commitment to wiping out the menace of gangsterism from the state
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the task force would be empowered with requisite manpower, advanced technology, vehicles and adequate funds. (ANI)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 02:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked the anti-gangster task force to utilise the services of state special operation cells (SSOCs) at Mohali, Amritsar and Fazilka in addition to the services offered by 361 police stations across the state to stamp out the gangsters.

SSOCs have been established by the Punjab Police to interrogate accused involved in the terror-related cases.

Chairing the first meeting of the newly constituted task force team led by DGP VK Bhawra here, Mann reiterated his government’s firm commitment to wiping out the menace of gangsterism from the state. He said the task force would be empowered with requisite manpower, advanced technology, vehicles and adequate funds.

Mann said the responsibility of providing security to three crore people in Punjab lies with him and he will leave no stone unturned to boost their morale on this count. He asked the officers to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity, honesty and professional commitment without any fear or prejudice. The CM assured the officers of anti-gangster task force of all possible help to perform their duties.

He also asked the anti-gangster task force chief to formulate standing order for its effective functioning demarcating its role, functions and responsibilities within a week. Mann also emphasised the need to intensify efforts for interstate coordination to ensure coordinated and effective action to curb the terror unleashed by the gangsters with heavy hand.

Meanwhile on Thursday, DSP Bikram Brar was also posted in the anti-gangster task force. Brar has played decisive role in leading Punjab Police operations against dreaded gangsters like Vicky Gounder and Jaipal Bhullar.

