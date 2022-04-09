Punjab CM chairs first meeting of anti-gangster task force
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked the anti-gangster task force to utilise the services of state special operation cells (SSOCs) at Mohali, Amritsar and Fazilka in addition to the services offered by 361 police stations across the state to stamp out the gangsters.
SSOCs have been established by the Punjab Police to interrogate accused involved in the terror-related cases.
Chairing the first meeting of the newly constituted task force team led by DGP VK Bhawra here, Mann reiterated his government’s firm commitment to wiping out the menace of gangsterism from the state. He said the task force would be empowered with requisite manpower, advanced technology, vehicles and adequate funds.
Mann said the responsibility of providing security to three crore people in Punjab lies with him and he will leave no stone unturned to boost their morale on this count. He asked the officers to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity, honesty and professional commitment without any fear or prejudice. The CM assured the officers of anti-gangster task force of all possible help to perform their duties.
He also asked the anti-gangster task force chief to formulate standing order for its effective functioning demarcating its role, functions and responsibilities within a week. Mann also emphasised the need to intensify efforts for interstate coordination to ensure coordinated and effective action to curb the terror unleashed by the gangsters with heavy hand.
Meanwhile on Thursday, DSP Bikram Brar was also posted in the anti-gangster task force. Brar has played decisive role in leading Punjab Police operations against dreaded gangsters like Vicky Gounder and Jaipal Bhullar.
-
Khaira writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, seeks white paper on illegal sand mining
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Friday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to bring a white paper on illegal mining in Punjab to expose the black sheep indulging in the activity in the state. The three-time Bholath MLA said the prevailing illegal mining mafia in the state is also making the life of the common man difficult by jacking the rates of the sand extraordinarily high for the common man.
-
Chandigarh’s plan for steeper penalty for building misuse evokes criticism
UT administration's proposal to impose a penalty of ₹2 lakh for building violations and misuse of premises has elicited criticism from a section of city's business community. Chander Verma, president, Chandigarh Business Council, said the administration cannot revise the penalty already mentioned in the allotment letter of each property. But they can frame a new set of rules for future allotments.
-
Punjab government failed to maintain law and order, regulate sand prices: Navjot Singh Sidhu
Former Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday lambasted the Bhagwant Mann government for “failing” to maintain law and order situation and regulating the sand prices in Punjab. He said Punjab is a sensitive border state and the protection of its people should be ensured. In presence of the media, Sidhu asked about the price of sand from the traders. He said AAP's motive was only to get power by making false promises.
-
35-year-old mishap victim’s family gets ₹35-lakh compensation
Over three years after a 35-year-old man was killed after a truck hit The victim, Munish Kumar's car near Chhat village in Zirakpur, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, has awarded a ₹35-lakh compensation to his family. He, along with one Vaneet Kumar Dhir, was travelling from Rajpura to Zirakpur in a car in September 2018, when a speeding truck hit their vehicle near Chhat village. Both were later declared dead at the Dera Bassi sub-divisional hospital.
-
19-year-old hangs himself at friend’s PG room in Chandigarh
A 19-year-old hotel management student was found hanging at his friend's paying guest accommodation in Sector 41 on Thursday evening. Police said the teenager was visiting his friend. While his friend stepped out with other PGs, he stayed back saying he was feeling unwell and later hanged himself from the ceiling fan. Meanwhile, his family alleged that he was being harassed by other boys in his PG facility, also in Sector 41.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics