Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM Channi in Delhi again, meets Soni, Maken
chandigarh news

Punjab CM Channi in Delhi again, meets Soni, Maken

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi travelled to Delhi again on Friday to meet Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni and other central leaders of the Congress to discuss the political scenario in the state ahead of assembly polls
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi travelled to Delhi again on Friday to meet Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni and other central leaders of the Congress.
Published on Oct 29, 2021 11:57 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi travelled to Delhi again on Friday to meet Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni and other central leaders of the Congress to discuss the political scenario in the state ahead of assembly polls.

Channi was accompanied by Harish Chaudhary, the newly appointed in-charge of Punjab affairs, and Mohammad Mustafa, principal strategic adviser to state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. They first met Soni and discussed the election strategy and related issues, a party leader privy to discussions said.

The CM later met Congress treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal and All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan affairs Ajay Maken, who was one of the two observers sent by the central leadership for the appointment of the new chief minister following the resignation of Capt Amarinder Singh.

Bansal termed it a courtesy call. “When politicians meet, there is obviously a discussion on politics,” he said, refusing to go into specifics.

RELATED STORIES

Channi on Thursday met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid apprehensions about the fallout of his predecessor Capt Amarinder Singh’s plans to form a separate party in next few days.

The CM’s frequent flying visits to Delhi have drawn flak from the opposition.

The Shiormani Akali Dal (SAD) said the (Congress) infighting was costing the state exchequer. “Since when are Congressmen are entitled to choppers? CM@CharanjitChanni flying to Delhi with state in charge @Barmer_Harsih & @sherryontopp strategic advisor @MohdMustafaips to discuss internal matters with Ambika Soni on taxpayers’ money,” the opposition party tweeted. Earlier, former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar also took a dig at the CM’s frequent trips to the national capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP