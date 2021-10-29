Punjab CM Channi in Delhi again, meets Soni, Maken

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi travelled to Delhi again on Friday to meet Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni and other central leaders of the Congress to discuss the political scenario in the state ahead of assembly polls.

Channi was accompanied by Harish Chaudhary, the newly appointed in-charge of Punjab affairs, and Mohammad Mustafa, principal strategic adviser to state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. They first met Soni and discussed the election strategy and related issues, a party leader privy to discussions said.

The CM later met Congress treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal and All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan affairs Ajay Maken, who was one of the two observers sent by the central leadership for the appointment of the new chief minister following the resignation of Capt Amarinder Singh.

Bansal termed it a courtesy call. “When politicians meet, there is obviously a discussion on politics,” he said, refusing to go into specifics.

Channi on Thursday met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid apprehensions about the fallout of his predecessor Capt Amarinder Singh’s plans to form a separate party in next few days.

The CM’s frequent flying visits to Delhi have drawn flak from the opposition.

The Shiormani Akali Dal (SAD) said the (Congress) infighting was costing the state exchequer. “Since when are Congressmen are entitled to choppers? CM@CharanjitChanni flying to Delhi with state in charge @Barmer_Harsih & @sherryontopp strategic advisor @MohdMustafaips to discuss internal matters with Ambika Soni on taxpayers’ money,” the opposition party tweeted. Earlier, former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar also took a dig at the CM’s frequent trips to the national capital.