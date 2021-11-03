Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM Channi, Navjot Sidhu hold meeting with Congress MLAs
chandigarh news

Punjab CM Channi, Navjot Sidhu hold meeting with Congress MLAs

The meeting convened by Channi and Navjot Sidhu to discuss the Congress’ strategy for Punjab elections is being seen as an attempt by the party to keep its flock together as it is wary of poaching by former CM Amarinder Singh
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu during their visit to the Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag on Tuesday. (ANI)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 02:04 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Hours after former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday held a meeting with party MLAs in Chandigarh.

Sidhu and Channi presented a “united face” at the meeting held at a short notice and attended by 59 legislators of the party, according to sources. Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary was also present. “All is well,” the state unit chief told reporters after the meeting.

The meeting convened to discuss the party’s election strategy is being seen in political circles as an attempt by the party to keep its flock together. The Congress is wary of poaching by the former two-time CM.

At the meeting, Sidhu told the party MLAs that they would work for the victory of the party. “We were to work and spend our maximum time, at least six days every week, in constituencies and not to stay put in Chandigarh,” one of the MLAs said.

RELATED STORIES

Another legislator said the PPCC chief told them that he was available for campaigning. “He (Sidhu) told us to inform him about our programmes just two-three days in advance and he will be there for campaign,” the MLA from Doaba said. Channi also briefed the party leaders about the welfare measures taken by his government and progress made on the poll promises.

An official release later said that the ministers and MLAs rose in unison to express their gratitude to Channi for his recent “path-breaking decisions” and thanked him for his bold initiatives in terms of deciding to convene a special session of the state assembly on November 8 for termination of the three agriculture laws and the recent notification of the Union Government extending the jurisdiction of BSF.

Cabinet ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhry, Vijay Inder Singla, Randeep Singh Nabha, Paragt Singh, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli and Punjab Congress working presidents Kuljit Singh Nagra and Pawan Goyal were among those present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP