Punjab CM Channi, Navjot Sidhu hold meeting with Congress MLAs

Hours after former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday held a meeting with party MLAs in Chandigarh.

Sidhu and Channi presented a “united face” at the meeting held at a short notice and attended by 59 legislators of the party, according to sources. Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary was also present. “All is well,” the state unit chief told reporters after the meeting.

The meeting convened to discuss the party’s election strategy is being seen in political circles as an attempt by the party to keep its flock together. The Congress is wary of poaching by the former two-time CM.

At the meeting, Sidhu told the party MLAs that they would work for the victory of the party. “We were to work and spend our maximum time, at least six days every week, in constituencies and not to stay put in Chandigarh,” one of the MLAs said.

Another legislator said the PPCC chief told them that he was available for campaigning. “He (Sidhu) told us to inform him about our programmes just two-three days in advance and he will be there for campaign,” the MLA from Doaba said. Channi also briefed the party leaders about the welfare measures taken by his government and progress made on the poll promises.

An official release later said that the ministers and MLAs rose in unison to express their gratitude to Channi for his recent “path-breaking decisions” and thanked him for his bold initiatives in terms of deciding to convene a special session of the state assembly on November 8 for termination of the three agriculture laws and the recent notification of the Union Government extending the jurisdiction of BSF.

Cabinet ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhry, Vijay Inder Singla, Randeep Singh Nabha, Paragt Singh, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli and Punjab Congress working presidents Kuljit Singh Nagra and Pawan Goyal were among those present.