Punjab CM Channi's son ties the knot in simple ceremony at Mohali gurdwara
chandigarh news

Punjab CM Channi’s son ties the knot in simple ceremony at Mohali gurdwara

Punjab governor, senior Congress leaders, state cabinet ministers and Akal Takht jathedar attend the wedding ceremony of CM Channi’s son at Mohali gurdwara
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi with his newlywed son and daughter-in-law and others at a Mohali gurdwara. Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh is also seen.
Published on Oct 11, 2021 01:34 AM IST
By Hillary Victor, Mohali

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s elder son Navjit Singh tied the knot in a simple ceremony at Gurdwara Sacha Dhan Sahib, Phase 3B1, in Mohali, on Sunday.

Navjit, 27, an engineering and law graduate, married Simrandheer Kaur, also an engineering graduate who hails from Amlala village near Dera Bassi in Mohali district.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, senior Congress leaders Harish Rawat, Selja Kumari, Harish Chaudhary, Punjab cabinet ministers, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and party MPs and MLAs from the state were present on the occasion. Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu was conspicuous by his absence as the party leaders said he had flown to Jammu from Lucknow to visit the Vaishno Devi shrine.

Early in the day, Channi himself drove the vehicle carrying the bridegroom from their Kharar residence to the gurdwara that was decorated with flowers. The shrine premises were jam-packed amid tight security arrangements.

Though most of the Congress leaders had lunch in a special enclosure made for them, Channi along with his family and the newlywed couple partook langar on the floor.

RELATED STORIES

Addressing the gathering, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh praised Channi for holding a simple wedding ceremony, saying the CM has set an example.

Punjab deputy chief ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni, their cabinet colleagues Pargat Singh, Sangat Singh Gilizian, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Manpreet Singh Badal, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Brahm Mohindra, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Randeep Singh Nabha, Gurkirat Singh Kotli and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria besides Congress MPs from the state Manish Tewari, Amar Singh, Partap Singh Bajwa, Jasbir Singh Dimpa, and Muhammad Sadiq were present. Former cabinet ministers Balbir Singh Sidhu and Rana Gurmeet Sodhi were also present.

The wedding reception will be held in a hotel near Kharar on Monday.

