Punjab CM Channi waives GST on langar at Jalandhar’s Devi Talab Mandir

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday announced waiver of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on langar at the Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar.

The CM, who paid obeisance at the temple, said the ethos of love, brotherhood and harmony in society will be maintained at every cost and will always remain his government’s top priority. He described his visit to the temple as a “gratifying experience”. He said the temple is a fountainhead of inspiration and positivity for millions of people from around the world.

Channi said he came to the shrine to pray for the state, its peace and development, to which his government is fully committed.

“The selfless service of langar at the centres of religious and spiritual pilgrimage is an integral part of Punjab’s rich culture and heritage. While paying obeisance at Sri Devi Talab Temple, I announced to waive the GST on langar served at this highly revered temple,” Channi said in a tweet.

CM dons hockey goalie’s gear

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday donned the goalkeeper’s gloves as he hit the field at the Katoch hockey stadium in Jalandhar and defended against fast-paced hits from his sports minister and former India captain Pargat Singh.

On Saturday too, Channi had tried his hands at hockey at the international stadium in Mohali as a goalie.

He was requested by an organiser to play the game, according to an official statement.

Channi defended three out of the total five hits made by Singh, it added.He also defended some hits made by players who were part of the men’s national hockey team in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, it said. Channi later said that it was a remarkable day of his life as he relived memories from his youth.

He said that sports is the only means through which the unbounded energy of the youth can be channelised in a positive manner. He said that the Punjab government is committed to promoting sporting activities in the state.

Reaches out to Cong MLAs, Jalandhar MP

CM Channi reached out Congress MLAs, MP and former MP in Jalandhar on Sunday. He visited the houses of party MLAs Rajinder Beri, Sushil Rinku and Bawa Henry besides that of Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary and former MP Mohinder Singh Kay Pee.

Channi also met their supporters and other party leaders and gathered feedback. Channi said the Punjab government iwas committed for all-around development of Jalandhar and would ensure continuous flow of funds for timely completion of the ongoing projects in the city.

MP Santokh Singh said that he apprised the CM about the ruling party’s prospects in the upcming elections.