Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM Charanjit Channi’s dream project Chamkaur Sahib theme park nears completion
chandigarh news

Punjab CM Charanjit Channi’s dream project Chamkaur Sahib theme park nears completion

Punjab chief minister Channi’s dream project involves beautifying Chamkaur Sahib and building a theme park to commemorate life and sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh’s eldest sons Baba Ajit Singh and Baba Jujhar Singh
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi had initiated Chamkaur Sahib project four years ago when he was the minister of tourism and cultural affairs. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 01:48 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Rupnagar

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s dream project of beautifying the city of Sri Chamkaur Sahib and building a theme park to commemorate the glorious life and sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh’s eldest sons Baba Ajit Singh and Baba Jujhar Singh is on the verge of completion.

Channi had initiated this project four years ago when he was the minister of tourism and cultural affairs. A first-of-its-kind theme park, a religious and recreational facility of international standards has been constructed with a budget of 55 crore by the state government.

To give a final touch to the project, the CM reviewed all films last night and issued directions to the authorities concerned to make necessary changes.

He also told them to plant trees and install streetlights on the road connecting the theme park.

The park has 11 galleries of state-of-the-art techniques to exhibit films, including on the Sikh philosophy, the massacre of Sri Chamkaur Sahib, the departure of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji from the Sri Anandpur Sahib fort to the separation of Sarsa river, the story of supreme martyrs Chote Sahibzade and Banda Bhahdur’s march towards Punjab and the restoration of the Sikh empire.

RELATED STORIES

He said Padma Shri awardee Surjeet Patar had written all scripts of the project, while the animated films, songs and commentaries depicting the glorious Sikh history to be displayed in the galleries had been prepared by renowned studios in Mumbai and Delhi.

The first gallery will depict the life of Guru Sahib while the second gallery will show the complete history of Bhai Jaita bringing the head of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The screen-based third gallery will present the life and history of Sri Guru Gobind Singh. The Battle of Chamkaur Sahib will be exhibited in the fourth gallery. In the fifth gallery, scrupulous history and separation of the Sarsa river associated with Chote Sahibzade will be broadcast to visitors.

The projection mapping in the sixth gallery will be performed to narrate the scene of the supreme martyrdom of the Chote Sahibzade. Similarly, the history of Machhiwara associated with Guru Sahib has been narrated in Gallery 7. In the eighth gallery, the facts related to the battle of Muktsar and the Zafarnama written by Guru Gobind Singh will be presented.

The ninth gallery depicts Guru Sahib’s meeting with Banda Singh Bahadur. While in the 10th gallery, Banda Singh Bahadur’s journey from Nanded to Punjab will be shown. In the last and 11th galleries, Banda Bahadur’s act of valour with the Mughal Empire and restoration of the Sikh empire will be shown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP