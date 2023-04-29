Three class 8 exam toppers in Punjab get 51K cash prize each

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday felicitated the best three performing girls, who have bagged top positions in the results of class 8 exams declared on Friday, with cash award. Mann said that the state government has already set a new benchmark by providing free books and uniforms to the students. (Representational Photo)

Honouring the three students Lovepreet Kaur, Gurankit Kaur and Samarpreet Kaur with a cash award of ₹ 51,000 each, the CM said that it is a red letter day for the state as these daughters of the state have excelled in the result. Mann said that it was a momentous occasion and the students, their parents and teachers deserve accolade.

The CM said that against the general notion these students from government schools have excelled in the state outnumbering their peers from private schools. He said that these girls will become role model for other students and inspire them to excel in arena of education by getting education in government schools.

Mann said that in a paradigm shift it has been decided that the students who score equal marks in the exams will be given same rank in merit. He said that like two girls who have scored 600 marks now will now be considered on rank one and three students who have scored 98.6% will be on second rank and three students scoring 98.5% will be on third rank. Mann hoped that this will further help in empowering the girl child by boosting them to acquire education. Mann said that the state government is committed for providing an environment of best school education for the students especially the girls. He said that a policy is being framed for giving monetary award to the students scoring top positions in the results of class 5, 8 and 10 examinations.

Mann said that the state government has already set a new benchmark by providing free books and uniforms to the students. He said that now the school infrastructure will also be spruced up during the ensuing summer holidays. Mann said that it will help in providing conducive environment to students for education.