Mohali’s Kharar gets mother and child care hospital

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday inaugurated the Mother and Child Hospital at Kharar.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing the gathering during the inauguration of the Mother and Child Hospital in Kharar, Mohali. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Constructed at a cost of ₹8.6 crore, the hospital will act as a catalyst to impart quality healthcare to pregnant women and newly born children, said the chief minister.

The 50-bed hospital has been set up in three storeys, constructed over a period of three years. The hospital is equipped with ultra modern facilities. The ground floor has OPD rooms, feeding area, family planning, clinical laboratory, immunisation room, ECG room and pharmacy rooms.

The first floor consists of a medicine store, triage area, delivery room and operation theatre, while the second and third floor include a nurse station, doctor duty rooms and medicine store. The hospital OPDs will function from 8 am to 2pm.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mann said a total of 35 hospitals had been dedicated to the people of the state in the last one year, adding that more such hospitals will be constructed in the coming days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister said 584 Aam Aadmi Clinics were also operational in the state to offer free healthcare services to people, adding that around 100 more clinics will be dedicated to people soon.

Mann said these clinics had already proved to be a cornerstone in imparting quality health services to people: “Equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, these clinics are providing world-class treatment and diagnostic facilities to people for free. So far, 31.19 lakh patients from across the state have benefited from Aam Aadmi clinics that are offering 41 types of diagnostics tests, along with free medicines, to people.”

The chief minister said after assuming charge, his government had laid major thrust on power, employment, education and health sectors, adding that complete transformation had taken place in these sectors during the last one year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further said with the active support and cooperation of people, the state government had taken several pro-people initiatives. He said his government was providing 600 units of free electricity to people in every cycle, adding that for the first time in the state, more than 88% of the households had received zero electricity bills.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON