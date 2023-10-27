Punjab CM Mann promises free power, mohalla clinics in MP
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday campaigned in favour of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates for the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh.
He held roadshows at various places in Maharajpur, Chhatarpur Nagar and Bijawar assembly constituencies of Bundelkhand and appealed to the people to vote for the party. Addressing the people during the road shows, Mann said that like Delhi and Punjab, “we will deliver in Madhya Pradesh too after our government is formed here”.
“People of MP will be given free electricity. We will build mohalla clinics for free treatment and build good government schools for the education of your children,” he said.
