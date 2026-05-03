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Punjab CM Mann to youth: Be job givers, not seekers

Addressing a ‘Lok Milni’ at Saneta village in SAS Nagar, Mann said opportunities are being created within the state. He said earlier governments “cited empty coffers”, while his government “never said the treasury is empty” and has delivered on its commitments.

Published on: May 03, 2026 05:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday urged the youth to move from job-seeking to job creation, saying the state is building conditions to support new ventures and reduce the need to migrate abroad for employment.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday urged the youth to move from job-seeking to job creation, saying the state is building conditions to support new ventures and reduce the need to migrate abroad for employment. (Sourced)

Addressing a ‘Lok Milni’ at Saneta village in SAS Nagar, Mann said opportunities are being created within the state. He said earlier governments “cited empty coffers”, while his government “never said the treasury is empty” and has delivered on its commitments.

“In dearth of any issue against me, the Opposition is stooping too low by levelling false and baseless personal allegations against me,” Mann said, claiming that the ongoing development work has led to political criticism.

“I might not be having experience of plundering the wealth of people, but I have an expertise to share the sorrows of the general public and resolve their issues,” he said.

The chief minister said he will meet the President on May 5 to seek a law to check defections. “I will call on the President on May 5 and demand a strict act for checking the defection by leaders,” he said, adding that party-switching disrespects the public mandate.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM Mann to youth: Be job givers, not seekers
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