Bhagwant Mann for free telecast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced that the state government is ready to bear all the expenditure to install broadcasting equipment at Golden Temple, so that the Gurbani can be telecast free of cost on all the channels.

The Punjab CM said that it is good to disseminate the Gurbani across the globe, with an aim to spread the message of ‘sarbat da bhala’. (HT File Photo)

In a statement issued here, the CM said that it is good to disseminate the Gurbani across the globe, with an aim to spread the message of ‘sarbat da bhala’ (welfare of all).

He said that it is surprising that only one channel has been given exclusive rights for the telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple. Mann added that these rights should be given free of cost to all the channels.

CM creating unnecessary controversy: SGPC

Reacting to CM’s offer of installing broadcasting equipment at Golden Temple, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said that by making such an offer, the CM was “jumping into the apex gurdwara body’s jurisdiction”. “After writing such messages on twitter, CM is creating unnecessary controversy by making such offers,” said SGPC president, Harjinder Singh Dhami.

He added that the CM should make efforts to spruce up surroundings of the sanctum sanctorum of Golden Temple which is in dilapidated condition.

“The areas of work for the government and the SGPC are defined and different so the government should focus on the matters falling under its jurisdiction,” said Dhami, adding the SGPC is competent to manage its affairs. The Galiara around Golden Temple and all roads leading to it are in bad shape, so the government should make expenditure on that, said the SGPC head.