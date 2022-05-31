Punjab CM orders probe into decision to reduce security of Moosewala

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday ordered an inquiry into the decision to partially withdraw the security of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, who was murdered on Sunday.

Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday, a day after Punjab Police partially withdrew the security cover of 424 people.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mann said he has ordered an enquiry at the highest level to look into the matter. “All the aspects of security reduction of late singer are also under scrutiny and responsibility of lapse, if any, will be fixed,” the statement added.

HC seeks Punjab’s reply on security downgrade

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought to know from the state government the basis on which it issued orders to downgrade the security cover of more than 400 protectees in the state, according to people aware of the matter.

Taking up plea from former deputy chief minister, OP Soni, against the withdrawal of his security cover, the bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh has asked the state government to explain whether decision was arrived at after analysing threat perception in each case. It has also sought to know how information regarding the same came out in public domain.

