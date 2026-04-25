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Punjab CM petitions President for recall of defector AAP MPs

Bhagwant Mann seeks meeting with Draupadi Murmu to challenge status of seven Rajya Sabha members who joined BJP on Friday.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 03:43 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday sought an appointment with President Draupadi Murmu to formally demand the recall of the state’s Rajya Sabha members who defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday sought an appointment with President Draupadi Murmu to formally demand the recall of the state’s Rajya Sabha members who defected to the BJP. (X)

Accompanied by a delegation of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, Mann intends to present the AAP’s stance against the seven parliamentarians who switched sides on Friday. The chief minister’s move marks a significant escalation in the confrontation between the AAP and the BJP following the exodus of Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Swati Maliwal, and Vikramjit Sahney.

The defectors, led by Chadha and Pathak, claimed their departure was rooted in the party straying from its foundational principles. They have termed their move to the BJP as a factional merger.

However, Mann has countered this narrative with sharp rhetoric, labelling the leaders as traitors who have betrayed the mandate of the Punjabi people. To underscore his point, the chief minister took to X to share a culinary analogy in Punjabi. He compared the seven defectors to individual kitchen ingredients—ginger, garlic, cumin, fenugreek powder, red chilli, black pepper, and coriander—noting that while they contribute to the flavour of a dish when combined, they cannot constitute a meal on their own. This analogy was intended to highlight his view that the leaders lack independent political identity outside the framework of the AAP.

According to Mann, the BJP’s strategy of engineering defections is a direct result of its repeated rejection by the voters of Punjab. He accused the saffron party of using intimidation and inducements to weaken a corruption-free government because it lacks sufficient political ground in the state.

 
bhagwant mann bharatiya janata party aam aadmi party
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM petitions President for recall of defector AAP MPs
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM petitions President for recall of defector AAP MPs
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