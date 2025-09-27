Punjab CM reviews flood relief, tells cops to keep tight vigil on law & order

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday directed commissioners of police (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to maintain a strict vigil on the law and order situation across the state. CM Bhagwant Mann on the first day of Vidhan Sabha session in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Chairing a virtual meeting with CPs and SSPs, the CM emphasised the need for their close coordination with civil administration counterparts to ensure the timely rehabilitation of flood victims. He stressed that relief and compensation must be provided strictly to genuine victims who have suffered actual losses due to the floods. Mann told them to work zealously to achieve this objective, adding that seamless coordination between civil and police administrations for this noble task was utmost important.

The CM also advocated for the implementation of confidence-building measures in flood-affected areas to ensure that victims receive necessary support. He directed officers to streamline relief operations so that aid reaches the victims smoothly and without any hassle. He also lauded the role of the Punjab Police during the flood crisis. Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav were among those present.

CM reviews cleanliness, relief efforts

Mann also reviewed the ongoing cleanliness, relief, and rehabilitation efforts across major towns and cities in the aftermath of the recent floods. He called for an immediate survey of damaged public assets and private properties, including houses, shops, and other structures, by engineering staff. He directed that the findings be reported to the deputy commissioners for onward submission to the state government for appropriate relief and compensation. The officials were also directed to promptly undertake repair work on water supply schemes, streetlights, sewage treatment plants (STPs), and damaged roads. Mann directed that nodal Officers be appointed for various city zones, especially in larger towns, to assist in coordinating relief and restoration activities.