Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM’s wife, son, daughter-in-law Covid positive; Channi tests negative
Punjab CM’s wife, son, daughter-in-law Covid positive; Channi tests negative

On January 5, CM Channi said he decided not to attend PM Modi’s programme in Ferozepur because his principal secretary and PA had tested positive
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his wife Dr Kamaljit Kaur with his newlywed son Navjit Singh and daughter-in-law Simrandheer Kaur at a Mohali gurdwara on October 10, 2021. (HT file photo)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 12:19 PM IST
ByShailee Dogra

Three members of the family of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi have tested positive for Covid-19, while the CM’s samples were negative.

Mohali civil surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said on Saturday that the chief minister’s wife Dr Kamaljit Kaur, his son Navjit Singh and daughter-in-law Simrandheer Kaur have tested positive for Covid-19.

“They have been infected with coronavirus infection and are now in home isolation in Kharar,” Dr Adarshpal Kaur said, adding that the chief minister’s samples had tested negative.

On Wednesday evening, chief minister Channi had addressed a press conference in Chandigarh to say that he decided not to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official programme in Ferozepur because his principal secretary Hussan Lal and a personal assistant had tested positive a few days ago.

Saturday, January 08, 2022
