710 newly-appointed patwaris to get job letters on Sept 8: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said 710 newly-appointed patwaris will be given job letters on September 8.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI file)

The induction of new patwaris (revenue officials) is aimed at streamlining the working of the revenue department to facilitate the common man. The motive is to ensure that people get facilities in a time-bound manner, he said.

“A total of 710 patwaris have already been selected through a transparent recruitment process but were not yet given appointment letters in wake of some pending formalities,” said an official release quoting Mann.

“These newly-recruited patwaris will be handed over the appointment letters on Friday. Pen in these new and young hands will act as a pivot to transform the society and carve out a corruption-free society in the coming days,” he said.

Similarly, 741 patwaris who have already completed 15-month training, of the mandatory 18-month period, are being put on duty as regular patwaris in the field.

More posts of patwaris will be advertised soon to give a chance to the youth of Punjab to serve the state, he added.

Corruption in public life will not be tolerated at any cost and severe action will be taken against the accused, he said.

A few days ago, Mann had spoken about steps to fill vacant posts of patwaris in the state. His announcement came after Punjab patwaris launched an agitation in the state against the registration of a corruption case against a patwari and a kanungo in Sangrur last month.

