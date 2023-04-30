Ludhiana gas leak: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring demands ₹ 10-lakh compensation for victims
Eleven people, including three children, died after inhaling a toxic gas in the industrial city’s thickly-populated Giaspura area
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has demanded a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh to the family members of people killed in the gas leak incident in Ludhiana on Sunday morning.
“A compensation of ₹ 2 lakh announced by @AAPPunjab is similar to rubbing salt to the wounds of the victims’ families. @INCPunjab demands a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic #GasLeakLudhiana incident in Punjab,” he tweeted.
