Ludhiana gas leak: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring demands 10-lakh compensation for victims

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has demanded a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh to the family members of people killed in the gas leak incident in Ludhiana on Sunday morning.

Aggrieved family members of the deceased of gas leak incident at civil hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

“A compensation of ₹ 2 lakh announced by @AAPPunjab is similar to rubbing salt to the wounds of the victims’ families. @INCPunjab demands a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic #GasLeakLudhiana incident in Punjab,” he tweeted.

Eleven people, including three children, died after inhaling a toxic gas in the industrial city’s thickly-populated Giaspura area.