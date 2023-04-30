Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana gas leak: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring demands 10-lakh compensation for victims

Ludhiana gas leak: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring demands 10-lakh compensation for victims

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 30, 2023 11:33 PM IST

Eleven people, including three children, died after inhaling a toxic gas in the industrial city’s thickly-populated Giaspura area

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has demanded a compensation of 10 lakh to the family members of people killed in the gas leak incident in Ludhiana on Sunday morning.

Aggrieved family members of the deceased of gas leak incident at civil hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Aggrieved family members of the deceased of gas leak incident at civil hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

“A compensation of 2 lakh announced by @AAPPunjab is similar to rubbing salt to the wounds of the victims’ families. @INCPunjab demands a compensation of 10 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic #GasLeakLudhiana incident in Punjab,” he tweeted.

Eleven people, including three children, died after inhaling a toxic gas in the industrial city’s thickly-populated Giaspura area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ludhiana congress punjab compensation amarinder singh sunday morning + 4 more
ludhiana congress punjab compensation amarinder singh sunday morning + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out