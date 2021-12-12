Punjab Congress chief Sidhu says: ‘I will not be a showpiece’

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said that he will not be a showpiece and never lie to people of Punjab to win elections.

Sidhu, who was interacting with people at a programme here, said that responsibility makes one better or bitter, and his experience after making three governments in the state has been bitter.

“In this system, a good man is made a showpiece. He is kept as a pawn for winning elections, and after campaigning, he is made a showpiece. I will not be a showpiece, never speak lies to come to power,” he said in response to a question on whether he would be made the chief minister in case the Congress wins the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab.

Sidhu said he has never demanded anything from anyone. He also said that he is committed to (Congress leaders) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, who are both “good people and not artificial”.

“I have given my word to them and will not leave them. I will stick to my word for the people of the state, not for power. Whatever responsibility I am given, I will fulfil it, but I will never betray Punjab,” the Punjab Congress chief said.

Sidhu also hit out at Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on the state of education in the national capital, accusing him of selling lies in Punjab.