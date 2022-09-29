Punjab Congress chief Warring accuses AAP of running away from real issues

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of enacting the “drama” of confidence motion to run away from the real issues. Addressing a joint press conference with former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa here, Warring said the government had claimed to discuss power situation, stubble burning and GST but they never talked about any of these issues and brought in the motion of confidence instead when nobody asked for it.

Hitting out at the state government over rampant illegal sand mining going on in the state despite a ban on it, he claimed that in order to legitimise the illegal sand mining, the government had claimed availability of “pending” stocks at various pits across the state. “According to the government estimates, sand worth ₹40 crore was shown as lying near these pits, but there were no pending stocks actually. This story was concocted to hoodwink the rules as fresh sand extraction was still going on illegally despite the ban,” he alleged. Warring said that if there were pending stocks and these had been sold off, the government and mining department should show where the money has been deposited after the sale of this sand. “Either show us the sand or show us the money,” he asked the government.

The PCC president also pointed out how the government promised to install the statues of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar in the Vidhan Sabha complex but did nothing as this is not permissible in the heritage building. “This is a classic example of how AAP recklessly promises things without realising whether such promises can be fulfilled or not,” he remarked.

Referring to the naming of the Mohali Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, he said that the Congress had started the campaign for this. He also said that while Chandigarh is indeed the capital of Punjab, the Mohali Airport should have been named “Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali” after the city (Mohali) where it is located. PCC spokespersons Teena Chaudhary, Jagmeet Singh Dhillon and Narender Singh Sandhu were also present during the press conference.

