Punjab Congress holds protest, says ED harassing Sonia Gandhi

Chandigarh : Punjab Congress on Tuesday held a protest against the alleged victimisation and harassment of party president Sonia Gandhi, who was made to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second time in the National Herald case.

The protesting party workers were led by Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring who accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of not only trying to stifle the voice of opposition, but also completely finish it off. “The BJP leaders have been saying quite often that they want Congress-mukt Bharat, which is an authoritarian thinking. No matter how much they try, the Congress will emerge stronger,” he said while addressing the gathering.

Warring said that party leader Rahul Gandhi was earlier questioned for five days and the Enforcement Directorate was now repeatedly summoning the Congress president with clear aim of harassment.

He also lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab which, he said, was following the same script as the BJP government at the Centre. The AAP government had also started targeting political opponents on the pretext of fake and bogus complaints, he alleged.

Leader of opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa also termed as “unfortunate” the alleged misuse of various agencies by the BJP government to settle scores with political opponents. “Political battles should be fought politically,” he said, congratulating party leaders and workers for the show of strength with unity and discipline.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Gurkirat Kotli, Capt Sandeep Sandhu, Kuljit Nagra, Dalvir Goldy, Harpartap Singh Ajnala, Pragat Singh and Sanjay Talwar were among the party leaders present.