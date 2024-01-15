Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira gets bail after four months

In a relief to Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, a Kapurthala court granted him bail on Monday afternoon. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was granted bail by a Kapurthala court on Monday. (HT file photo)

The court reserved orders on the bail application of Khaira, who was in judicial custody at Nabha jail. He is likely to be out of jail by Monday evening.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had granted bail to the MLA in a 2015 drugs case last week but he was arrested by the Kapurthala police in another case for threatening and intimidating a witness.

A case under Sections 195A (threatening any person to give false evidence) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered against him last Thursday at the Subhanpur police station on the complaint of Ranjit Kaur, the wife of Kashmir Singh, a resident of Dograwal and a witness in the drugs case.

Khaira was brought on production warrant from the Nabha jail to Kapurthala court and sent to one-day police custody.

Kashmir Singh had recorded a statement against Khaira and other accused in the 2015 NDPS and Arms Act case registered at Jalalabad police station of Fazilka district. On inquiring into the matter, a case has been registered as the complainant apprehended danger to the life and liberty of his family members, the FIR stated.

“With the grace of Almighty Waheguru my father Sardar @SukhpalKhaira has been granted bail by the Kapurthala Court in the second utterly false and vindictive case slapped against him on the personal directions of CM @BhagwantMann . We are extremely thankful to all those who supported the cause of truth and stood by my father during these last four months of brutal attack on his freedom and liberty. Truth can be suppressed but it cannot be defeated. We are all eagerly looking forward to his release from Nabha Jail,” Khaira’s son and advocate Mehtab Khaira posted on his X account.