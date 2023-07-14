Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Govt poorly handling flood situation in Punjab: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Govt poorly handling flood situation in Punjab: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

ByHT Correspondent, Mansa
Jul 14, 2023 10:39 PM IST

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday said that the state government is poorly handling the flood situation in Punjab

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday said that the state government is poorly handling the flood situation in Punjab.

Warring on Friday reached Chandpura dam in Sardulgarh subdivision in Mansa district. (File Photo)
Warring on Friday reached Chandpura dam in Sardulgarh subdivision in Mansa district. (File Photo)

Warring, who reached Chandpura dam in Sardulgarh subdivision in Mansa district, said water level in the Ghaggar river has been on the rise at the dam, which has left the local villagers worried. “Despite witnessing the devastation in other districts, the state government has learnt nothing. The administration is handling the situation badly. With an already heavy flow of water, a clear passage for river water is required. But right now, trees and bushes flowing in the river are obstructing the passage, and river water is gathering near Chandpura dam,” he said.

“In last three days, the state government has not provided poclain machine to clean Ghaggar near Chandpura dam. Only a machine from Haryana has come for some time. I have raised this issue with the authorities, Mansa deputy commissioner assured me that a machine is coming. But now he has stopped responding to calls and another official told me that the machine got into an accident. Now, on my request a machine has been sent by the Fatehabaad DC,” he said. “The drainage system across the state was not cleaned on time, otherwise the situation would have been better. The chief ministers usually take a review meeting for floods in January but CM Mann delayed it to April,” he said.

