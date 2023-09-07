Punjab Congress takes dig at CM after NSUI victory in PU polls

Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa slammed Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday after National Students Union of India (NSUI) leader Jatinder Singh won the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC). NSUI’s Jatinder Singh celebrating his victory with supporters at Panjab University on Wednesday night. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Congratulating Jatinder for the victory, Bajwa wrote on X: “Bhagwant Maan, we are contesting and winning elections. Congratulations to Congress Party student organisation NSUI candidate Jatinder Singh on being elected president of Panjab University Chandigarh and congratulations to the entire Congress Party. We will win 2024, definitely keep the war going.”

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Jatinder Singh, a PhD scholar from Bathinda, said, “I thank all students for their support. This time I got an opportunity to represent Panjab University. Our fight is against the government. We have always maintained that students would not allow the government to rule here.”

Bajwa’s statement comes at a time when there is also tension within the Punjab Congress after the formation of the INDIA alliance with the AAP as a member of the alliance. The alliance is working towards contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections jointly with the AAP to defeat the Bharatiya Janta Party at the Centre. However. some leaders of the Punjab Congress are wary of an alliance with the AAP in the state.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly, Bajwa said on Wednesday that the state Congress was not willing to ally with the ruling AAP in the upcoming election.

On X, Bajwa wrote, “Punjab Congress Cadre is in no mood to form an alliance with the AAP Punjab for the forthcoming general elections. Even after getting hold of the power in the state for the past 18 months, the AAP is desperate to form an alliance with the Congress.”

“No Punjab Congress leader has ever issued a statement about contesting elections in an alliance with the AAP. It is only the AAP leadership that is making such statements because they have lost their ground in Punjab. AAP’s victory in the Punjab assembly election in 2022 was a political experiment that has failed terribly,” he added in the post.