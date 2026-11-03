Punjab contest is solely Cong vs AAP, says Pilot

State Congress in-charge and AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot visited Phaguwala village in Sangrur on Monday to review preparations for the ‘Insaaf rally’.

Punjab Congress In-charge Sachin Pilot and former MP Vijay Inder Singla inspect security arrangements and review preparations in Sangrur on Monday. (HT Photo)

Accompanied by senior leader Vijay Inder Singla and other local politicians, Pilot inspected the arrangements ahead of leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled visit to the village for the event on November 4.

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State Congress president Pargat Singh visited the district on Friday to assess preparations for the rally. This event marks the third time Rahul will visit Sangrur district. His first visit occurred in 2013 to lay the foundation stone for the PGI satellite centre in Ghabdan village. His second visit was in 2017 to address an election rally in Ballian village on the final day of campaigning for the Punjab assembly polls.

Sangrur holds immense political weight as the home turf of chief minister Bhagwant Mann. It is also the native district of three key cabinet ministers from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who hold major portfolios.

Addressing the media, Pilot stated that Rahul will present a comprehensive vision and roadmap for the state, reassuring voters that Congress is committed to safeguarding Punjab’s future as a national party.

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{{^usCountry}} He claimed that the main contest in Punjab will be between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He emphasised that the rally is essential because the people of Punjab are demanding justice (insaaf) for the “betrayal” they have experienced. He stated that the AAP government “betrayed” the voters who gave them a chance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He claimed that the main contest in Punjab will be between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He emphasised that the rally is essential because the people of Punjab are demanding justice (insaaf) for the “betrayal” they have experienced. He stated that the AAP government “betrayed” the voters who gave them a chance. {{/usCountry}}

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“Not only have the public lost trust, but the party’s MPs and MLAs have too. The resignations of legislators from the ruling party, which came to power with a massive mandate, show clearly that the AAP has failed,” he said.

Following the Mansa incident, Pilot criticised the Punjab government, claiming its primary focus is retaining power rather than delivering justice.

He raised concerns over a complete “breakdown of law and order” in the state, stating that drug peddling has escalated beyond imagination.

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Pilot targeted Mann, stating that as the state’s home minister, the responsibility to halt escalating extortion, shootouts, gangsterism, and assaults on police falls squarely on him.

He alleged that the BJP engineers defections in parties like the Shiv Sena and NCP because it lacks its own solid footing. He added that after 12 years of BJP rule at the Centre, the influx of weapons from Pakistan remains unaddressed.

He assured residents that their votes would not be removed after reports of voters being cut from the rolls, noting that his team is conducting a booth-wise analysis of the situation.