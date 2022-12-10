Punjab: Craze for foreign shores catching up among Sangrur cops

The trend of settling abroad is fast catching up in the Sangrur police department as many cops are opting for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to start a new chapter of their lives overseas.

In Sangrur, of the 21 cops who have taken early retirement in last six months, 17 have mentioned emigration as their reason behind leaving the police force, shows the official data. They have either settled abroad or planning to move, especially to Canada, which offers higher standards of life. Among them are head constables, assistant sub-inspectors, sub-inspectors, and inspector-rank officials.

Their district heads had recently been directed to analyse if there are administrative issues, which are driving these cops away to foreign shores.

As per senior officials, VRS comes with many perks as the retirees immediately start getting pensions along with various funds.

A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “Last week, I attended the farewell party of five cops who had taken voluntary retirement. Four of them opted for VRS to settle in Canada with their children and other family members.”

A 45-year-old cop, who has applied for VRS, said, “My children are well settled in Canada and my wife has been living with them for the past few years. I am all alone here. I work all day tirelessly and under intense pressure. Besides, additional duties are making the job more difficult and stressful. That’s why I have decided to take an early retirement to settle in Canada with my family.”

A former assistant sub-inspector, Balwinder Singh, 53, was among the cops who retired on November 30. He said, “I have two daughters. My elder one got permanent residency in New Zealand five years ago. My younger daughter also shifted to England last year. I have undergone a heart surgery and now, it is very difficult to work under pressure in this situation. Therefore, we are planning to shift to New Zealand.”

Former sub-inspector Yoga Singh, 55, who also retired last month, said, “My son and daughter had gone to Canada in 2017 where they are living a wonderful life. We will also join them in the coming months.”

“My son lives in Canada and we are planning to shift with him. I have already given many years of my life to this service and now I want to be with my family,” said Balwinder Singh, 57, one of the retirees.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police, Surendra Lamba, said, “I am aware of the matter. All of us want to be with our family members at the end of the day. But whenever any cop approaches me for VRS to settle with their children, I advise them to rather take leave and spend time with them. However, they want to settle permanently with their children. Besides, they have other expectations from life too.”

