Punjab Cricket Association president Gulzar Inder Chahal resigns amid allegations of illegal activities

Amid a slew of complaints against his functioning, Gulzar Inder Chahal on Thursday resigned from the post of president of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA).

However, on social media, the former cricketer cited personal reasons behind his step.

Elected unanimously as the PCA president in May this year, Chahal, 39, is learnt to have been under pressure from the PCA Apex Council and also from the Punjab government to step down from the post.

Just last week, former India spinner and Rajya Sabha member Harbhajan Singh had written an open letter to the association’s stakeholders, alleging discrepancies and illegal activities in the PCA under Chahal’s leadership.

Singh, who is also the body’s chief adviser, had stated in his letter that he had been receiving numerous complaints from cricket lovers in Punjab and several stakeholders that the PCA under the present president was resorting to lot of illegal activities.

With Chahal’s departure, there are now murmurs that former PCA chief and industrialist Rajender Gupta, who resigned in April this year after his tenure got over, may return to the post in the coming days.

Gupta, who is the chairman of the Trident Group of Industries, was elected as the PCA chief in 2017 and was re-elected in 2019. He has been a life member of PCA since 1994.