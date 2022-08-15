Punjab dairy farmers to go on indefinite dharna from Aug 24
Dairy farmers of Punjab on Saturday threatened to stage an indefinite dharna in front of Verka Milk Plant, Ludhiana, on August 24 against the non-implementation of the economic package announced by state government.
Addressing a press conference here, progressive dairy farmers association (PDFA) president Daljit Singh Sadarpura said dairy owners have been trying to take up their demands with the government for the last three months but neither the chief minister nor finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema is willing to talk to them.
“We had high expectations from the new government, but on the contrary, after the formation of the government, difficulties of dairy farmers have increased,” said the PDFA chief.
He said that even three months ago, when thousands of dairy farmers had protested on the roads of Mohali, demanding financial help, the meeting with the representatives of PDFA was called by finance minister Cheema and panchayati minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.
“In the meeting, an announcement was made to increase the fat by ₹55 per kg, out of which ₹20 per kg fat was to be given by Milkfed, which was implemented on May 21. The government was to pay ₹35 per kg fat in the price of milk, which is continuously being delayed,” he said.
Sadarpura said that after the announcement of this increase by the said ministers, it was also approved during the budget session, but unfortunately the increase of ₹35 per kg fat could not be implemented so far, due to which the dairy farmers are being forced to adopt the path of struggle.
Bengaluru techie dies while trying to raise national flag: Report
A 33-year-old software engineer fell to Vishwas Kumar's death Sunday while hoisting the national flat at his home in Bengaluru's Hennur area, according to a report by The Times of India. According to the media report, Vishwas Kumar and his parents are from Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada. Kumar worked at a private IT firm in the city. Kumar died a few hours later. Vishwas Kumar is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter.
Independence Day: 5 iconic places in Bengaluru that are illuminated in tricolour
The country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day and many iconic places across the nation have been decorated with tri-coloured lights. Vidhana Soudha Vidhana Soudha is illuminated in tri colour from August 15 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations and thousands of people have been visiting the place at night to experience the lighting.2.
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
