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Punjab: Dalit man’s ‘suicide’: Son moves HC seeking CBI probe

The petition by his son was taken up by a high court bench and upon requests from his counsels was ordered to be listed with the PIL filed by a Mohali man on September 16

Published on: Sep 22, 2026, 07:58:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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: The son of a deceased Dalit man from Sangrur moved the Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his father’s alleged suicide in a Sangrur village on September 8.

The PIL is to be taken up on September 29. (HT File)
The PIL is to be taken up on September 29. (HT File)

The Dalit man reportedly raised questions about the availability of drugs in his village during a public interaction with finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema. He later died after allegedly consuming poison, with his family claiming he faced pressure following the incident.

The petition by his son was taken up by a high court bench and upon requests from his counsels was ordered to be listed with the PIL filed by a Mohali man on September 16. The PIL is to be taken up on September 29.

His petition said the police can’t conduct an independent probe as a minister is also facing the allegations. The petition also seeks to make the minister as party in the case and further demands preservation of call records of the minister, the senior superintendent of police and the station house officer.

 
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