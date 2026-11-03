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Punjab: Defections won’t affect party’s support base, says AAP

Arora said that instead of building its own leadership and organisational base in the state, the BJP was inducting individuals who had already been suspended or distanced by other political parties over their conduct

Published on: Nov 3, 2026, 07:46:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Hours after three party MLAs switched to the BJP, AAP state president Aman Arora alleged that the saffron party had no leadership, agenda, or political base but wanted to win Punjab by inducting leaders facing allegations.

The AAP state chief’s remarks came after three party legislators – Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh - joined the BJP on Monday. (HT File)
The AAP state chief’s remarks came after three party legislators – Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh - joined the BJP on Monday. (HT File)

Arora said that instead of building its own leadership and organisational base in the state, the BJP was inducting individuals who had already been suspended or distanced by other political parties over their conduct. “The AAP has taken action against its own MLAs, while the BJP was welcoming them into its ranks,” he claimed in a statement. The AAP state chief’s remarks came after three party legislators – Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh - joined the BJP on Monday.

Arora said the people of Punjab understood everything very well. “If the BJP believes that it can form a government in Punjab by relying on such individuals, it is nothing more than a Mungeri Lal Ka Haseen Sapna (daydreaming),” he said.

 
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