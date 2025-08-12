Punjab DGP directs officials to amp up security for I-Day celebrations

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Monday outlined comprehensive security measures to ensure peaceful observance of the forthcoming Independence Day. Addressing the police force, Yadav reviewed the current security situation, counter-terrorism strategies and issued operational directives for inter-district coordination, high-visibility checkpoints (nakas) and continuous surveillance to prevent any law and order disruptions in the state, especially in border areas. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav (HT File)

The DGP’s visit was part of a whirlwind tour to chair law and order review meetings across key regions, including the commissionerates of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana, and the police ranges of border, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Ropar.

During the meetings, he also evaluated the progress of the ongoing anti-drug campaign, ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, and actions against gangsters and organised crime.Reaffirming Punjab’s zero-tolerance policy towards drugs, DGP Yadav instructed district police chiefs to strictly enforce the NDPS Act and ensure transparency in anti-drug operations. He commended the progress of the anti-drug campaign but called for even more vigorous efforts to eradicate narcotics from the state.

The DGP also directed officers to focus on financial investigations, including the disruption of hawala networks, to dismantle the drug trade ecosystem.

While taking stock of security arrangements ahead of Independence Day, the DGP gave instructions to all the CPs/SSPs to maintain peace and harmony by ensuring police presence at all important places, intensifying domination operations and other preventive and detective measures.

He also instructed CPs/SSPs to ensure heightened police presence, especially in high-footfall areas, snatching hotspots and other sensitive locations. Night-time patrols and increased checkpoints will also be a priority.

During the outreach sessions, the DGP engaged directly with officers of all ranks, encouraging open dialogue and sharing insights to strengthen coordination and further dismantle drug supply chains.