Punjab: Drug smuggler caught with 15kg of heroin in Fazilka

A drug trafficker was arrested with 15kg of heroin in Fazilka, officials said on Saturday.

Punjab Police personnel with the 15-kg heroin consignment recovered from a tractor-trolley near Dhani Kharas Wali village in Fazilka district on Friday night. The smuggler driving the tractor was arrested, while two of his accomplices escaped. (HT Photo)

The arrest was made by the Punjab Police’s state special operation cell (SSOC), Fazilka, which has seized 147 kg of heroin in the past 45 days, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

“In an intelligence led operation against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, SSOC Fazilka recovered 15-kg heroin after arresting a drug trafficker,” Yadav posted on X.

The recovery was made during the search of a tractor-trolley loaded with straw. Lakhbir Singh, assistant inspector general (AIG) of police, SSOC, Fazilka and AIG, counter intelligence, Ferozepur, said the search was launched near Dhani Kharas Wali village on Friday night following a tip-off. The area comes in the jurisdiction of Sadar Fazilka police station.

The smuggler, Pritam Singh of a border village, Mohar Jamsher, was arrested after 10 packets of the contraband were recovered from the trolley. His accomplices, including his wife Kushalya Bai, and Gurmeet Singh managed to escape.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.