Punjab: Drug smuggler killed in police encounter in Hoshiarpur

A drug smuggler, Sucha Singh, 50, was shot dead in a police encounter at Mewa Miani village of Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district on Tuesday.

Police said the accused attacked the team with a sharp-edged weapon, inflicting serious injuries to assistant sub inspector Satnam Singh.

As he tried to harm other team members, the police opened fire. Sucha Singh received a bullet shot and died on the spot, they added.

The injured cop has been admitted to Dasuya civil hospital.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said that Sucha Singh and his family were involved in drug smuggling and several cases had been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“A team of 15 personnel, led by Dasuya deputy superintendent of police Jagdish Raj Attri, had gone to arrest Sucha Singh in a case but he turned violent and hit one of the members with an iron hoe. As he charged towards the other members, the police fired in defence and he was killed by a bullet,” the SSP said.

On March 18, another criminal, Rana Mansoorpuria, who was suspected of possessing illegal arms, was killed in a police encounter. He had shot dead a constable during a raid at his house in Mukerian.