chandigarh news

Punjab: ECI notice to AAP for poll code violation

The AAP allegedly distrusted pamphlets, which are also taking rounds on social media, saying “take money from other parties, but vote only to AAP”
After the model code of conduct came into force, district electoral officer Sandeep Hans issued a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for distributed leaflets through newspapers.
Published on Jan 10, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Patiala: After the model code of conduct came into force, district electoral officer Sandeep Hans issued a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for distributed leaflets through newspapers.

The AAP allegedly distrusted pamphlets, which are also taking rounds on social media, saying “take money from other parties, but vote only to AAP”.

As the matter came into the notice of the district administration, the DC issued a notice to the AAP to clarify its position by Monday evening.

“We have issued a notice to AAP district chief Megh Raj. Stern action would be taken against the person who distributed the leaflets, said an official spokesperson.

Meanwhile, slamming the corrupt practices by AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema urged the ECI to take notice of such practices. He said that the AAP is vitiating the atmosphere of Punjab by asking voters to take money, which is an illegal activity.

Meanwhile, the administration has formed teams to remove all political advertisement from the district. All hoardings and banners of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other political leaders were removed. The DC asked returning officers to keep tab on ECI code violations. He has also formed teams to check violations in the social and other media space.

