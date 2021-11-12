Punjab elections: AAP releases first list of 10 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its first list of 10 candidates for the Punjab assembly elections to be held early next year. All 10 are sitting legislators who have been fielded from their present seats.

AAP legislature party leader Harpal Singh Cheema has been fielded from Dirba assembly constituency, whereas his deputy Saravjit Kaur Manuke will contest from Jagraon. Jai Kishan Rori has been named from Garhshankar, Manjeet Bilaspur from Nihal Singh Wala, Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo, Budhram from Budhlada, Aman Arora from Sunam, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala and Kulwant Pandori from Mehal Kalan, according to the list released by AAP state unit chief Bhagwant Mann and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh. All 10 are first-time legislators.

Red-faced after Ruby joins Congress and Hissowal praises CM

The party released the list after its sitting MLA from Bathinda Rural (reserved), Rupinder Kaur Ruby, jumped ship to join the Congress on Wednesday and then Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal, who represents Raikot (reserved) seat, openly endorsed chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the state assembly. Though Hissowal later said he is not joining the Congress, his actions have left the AAP leadership red-faced.

After Ruby quit the AAP, Harpal Cheema had stated that she was not going to get the AAP ticket and had, therefore, joined the Congress. Both Ruby and Hissowal had backed party leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira when he rebelled against the AAP leadership.

Five years on, down from 20 to 11 AAP MLAs

In 2017, the AAP won 20 seats, but its effective strength has now depleted to 11, with five MLAs, including Khaira, joining the Congress. While HS Phoolka has quit politics, Kanwar Sandhu is under suspension. The remaining two, Baldev Singh and Amarjit Sandoa, have been in and out of the party and their candidature has not been announced. Baldev Singh was disqualified from the state assembly last week.

