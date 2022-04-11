Punjab elections: Congress issues show-cause notice to Sunil Jakhar

The disciplinary action committee (DAC) of the Congress on Monday issued a show-cause notice to former Punjab unit president Sunil Jakhar for his statements during the assembly elections and alleged recent remarks against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The committee headed by AK Antony has given Jakhar a week to reply to the complaint against him.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Chaudhary, had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi seeking action against the former PPCC chief for his recurring remarks, including the ones against Channi, according to a party leader.

DAC member secretary Tariq Anwar said the show-cause notice has been issued to Jakhar following the Punjab affairs in-charge’s complaint for his remarks during the assembly elections. “The committee examined the statements and has issued the show-cause notice as per the constitution of the party, giving him one week to reply. If the reply is not found to be satisfactory, action will be taken,” he told journalists after the meeting.

Statements dented support base, claim party leaders

During the state elections, Jakhar had created a flutter in party circles by stating that he was rejected for the chief minister’s post for being a Hindu, blaming senior advisers sitting in Delhi for the decision.

In another statement, he claimed that at the time of selection of then chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s successor, 42 of the 79 Congress MLAs had backed him and only two were with Channi, whom the party leadership picked for the post.

There is a feeling among some Congress leaders that these statements dented the party’s support base in the community.

Verka, Kotli among leaders who want Jakhar to apologise

There have also been demands for action from a section of party leaders, who have accused Jakhar of using “offensive language” against Channi and the Scheduled Caste community. Besides seeking action, former ministers Raj Kumar Verka and Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, former MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha and former district chief Rupinder Singh Raja Gill demanded an apology from the former Punjab Congress president for remarks made in an interview to a TV channel.

Comments being given communal colour: Jakhar

However, Jakhar, who did not directly name anyone in his comments, said he can never think of making any adverse comments against any religion or caste. “Attempts are being made to distort my comments and give them a communal colour. I want to appeal to people who want to know the truth to watch the full interview. If anyone has been hurt by my comments, I express regret,” he said.