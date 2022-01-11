Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab elections: Ex-Congress MLA Arvind Khanna, Tohra’s grandson join BJP
chandigarh news

Punjab elections: Ex-Congress MLA Arvind Khanna, Tohra’s grandson join BJP

Party plans to field two-time MLA Khanna from Ludhiana City though final decision is yet to be taken
Former Congress MLA Arvind Khanna joining the BJP at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Former Congress MLA Arvind Khanna joining the BJP at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:54 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Former Congress MLA and businessman Arvind Khanna joined the BJP along with Kanwar Singh Tohra, the grandson of late Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Gurcharan Singh Tohra in the national capital on Tuesday.

Also read: Punjab polls: Youth wing leaders revolt against AAP over tickets to turncoats

Two-time MLA Khanna had left active politics in 2014. He was elected from Sangrur in 2002 and from Dhuri in 2012.

Both the leaders joined the party in the presence of Union minister and the party’s election in-charge for Punjab, Gajendra Shekhawat, and party co-in-charge and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

According to senior BJP leaders, the party plans to field Khanna from Ludhiana City though a final decision is yet to be taken.

Kanwar Singh Tohra is the younger son of former PWD minister Harmel Singh Tohra.

Another leader who joined the BJP is Gurdeep Singh Gosha, the general secretary of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Dharamveer Sareen, a former councillor from Amritsar, also joined the party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out